BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Purchased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 184.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 30,265 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1,962.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BWA opened at $37.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.16. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

