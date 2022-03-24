Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 48,990 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $11,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,310,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557,618 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Boston Scientific by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,651,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,219,000 after buying an additional 2,618,098 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Boston Scientific by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,081,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $350,659,000 after buying an additional 2,483,000 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,206,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $269,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,240 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 293.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,965,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,651 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 53,182 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $2,273,530.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $29,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,684 shares of company stock valued at $4,474,776 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $42.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $37.13 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.86. The company has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

