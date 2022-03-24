Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Boxed Inc (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating)’s share price was down 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.26 and last traded at $8.26. Approximately 1,954 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 271,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.
Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on Boxed in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.89.
About Boxed (NYSE:BOXD)
Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc, formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boxed (BOXD)
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
Receive News & Ratings for Boxed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.