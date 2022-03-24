Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Boxed Inc (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating)’s share price was down 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.26 and last traded at $8.26. Approximately 1,954 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 271,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on Boxed in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOXD. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boxed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Boxed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boxed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boxed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boxed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

About Boxed (NYSE:BOXD)

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc, formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

