BQE Water (CVE:BQE) Trading Up 1%

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$24.50 and last traded at C$24.25. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 474 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.01.

The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.05 million and a PE ratio of 18.70.

About BQE Water (CVE:BQE)

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment services to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

