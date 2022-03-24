Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 0.6% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Broadcom worth $326,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,714 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,414,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 309.9% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 35.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 12.6% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $27.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $626.43. 2,554,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,700,698. The firm has a market cap of $255.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $582.53 and its 200 day moving average is $565.90.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price objective (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.64.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

