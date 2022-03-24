Brokerages Anticipate Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) to Announce $1.53 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.81 and the lowest is $1.22. Devon Energy posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 240%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year earnings of $6.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $8.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $7.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%.

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.39.

Shares of DVN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,466,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,553,182. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $63.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.62 and a 200 day moving average of $45.28. The company has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.92%.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $463,043.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $3,209,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,108 shares of company stock worth $7,660,834. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $5,359,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 15,871.2% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,351 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 49,042 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 49.0% in the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 91,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 30,020 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 59.2% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 75,793 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 28,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 6.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 392,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,929,000 after acquiring an additional 24,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

