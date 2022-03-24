Brokerages Anticipate Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to Announce $0.98 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) will announce $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.03. Genco Shipping & Trading reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,533.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $5.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 33.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

NYSE GNK traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.14. 15,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,402. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average is $17.49. Genco Shipping & Trading has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.58%. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.76%.

In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $279,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,292 shares of company stock worth $1,696,480. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,766,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,265,000 after buying an additional 680,853 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 558.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,611 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,835,000 after buying an additional 540,813 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth about $5,317,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 973,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,605,000 after buying an additional 330,632 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 724.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after buying an additional 320,749 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

