Brokerages Anticipate Mastech Digital Inc (NYSE:MHH) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Analysts expect Mastech Digital Inc (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mastech Digital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Mastech Digital posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mastech Digital will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mastech Digital.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastech Digital in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of MHH stock opened at $18.33 on Thursday. Mastech Digital has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $211.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.54.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

