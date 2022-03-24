Brokerages Expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $600.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) will post sales of $600.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Woodward’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $647.59 million and the lowest is $560.11 million. Woodward posted sales of $581.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full-year sales of $2.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on WWD. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.86.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $125.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.25%.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $8,662,660.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Woodward by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Woodward by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Woodward by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 860,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,699,000 after purchasing an additional 91,446 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth $1,116,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth $1,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

