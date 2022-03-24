Brokers Offer Predictions for Hormel Foods Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Hormel Foods in a report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HRL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

NYSE:HRL opened at $49.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.10. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.60.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 7,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $369,421.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $780,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,676 shares of company stock worth $1,732,815 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRL. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,780,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,310 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $59,389,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $55,866,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,141,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,410,000 after buying an additional 1,079,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,219 shares during the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

