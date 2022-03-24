Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Shares Gap Down to $8.10

Shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.10, but opened at $7.90. Brooge Energy shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 400 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.57.

Get Brooge Energy alerts:

Brooge Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:BROG)

Brooge Energy Ltd. operates as an independent oil refinery and storage company. It offers midstream oil storage and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded on April 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brooge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.