Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,204.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.

BIP opened at $62.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.62. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $52.44 and a 1 year high of $64.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.14%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.