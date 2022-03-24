BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Shares Down 1.2%

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) fell 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.40. 33,737 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 36,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

BTGOF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered BT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Societe Generale upped their target price on BT Group from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group raised BT Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of BT Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2.27.

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

