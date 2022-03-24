Burency Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week (BUY)

Burency (BUY) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 24th. Burency has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and $182,826.00 worth of Burency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Burency has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Burency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00036438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00112443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Burency Profile

BUY is a coin. Its launch date was August 19th, 2018. Burency’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,878,224 coins. Burency’s official website is burency.com . Burency’s official message board is medium.com/@BurencyOfficial . Burency’s official Twitter account is @buying_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Burency's project includes a cryptocurrency exchange, a wallet application, and mining & blockchain development centre. “

Buying and Selling Burency

