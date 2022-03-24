Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Shares Down 6.1%

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.78 and last traded at $4.79. 22,718 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,150,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Butterfly Network in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Butterfly Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86. The stock has a market cap of $954.25 million, a PE ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 2.54.

Butterfly Network ( NASDAQ:BFLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 25.48% and a negative net margin of 51.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Larry Robbins acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $2,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Darius Shahida sold 16,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $88,557.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,737 shares of company stock valued at $878,903 over the last ninety days. 42.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Butterfly Network by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 359,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Butterfly Network by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. 47.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

