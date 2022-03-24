Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $193.57

Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 193.57 ($2.55) and traded as high as GBX 220 ($2.90). Cairn Energy shares last traded at GBX 218.60 ($2.88), with a volume of 3,152,909 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 221 ($2.91) to GBX 227 ($2.99) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 220 ($2.90) to GBX 215 ($2.83) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.23) target price on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cairn Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 214.57 ($2.82).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 204.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 193.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

