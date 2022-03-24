Caledonian Trust (LON:CNN) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of Caledonian Trust PLC (LON:CNN – Get Rating) dropped 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 122.10 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 122.10 ($1.61). Approximately 5,775 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 4,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127.50 ($1.68).
The firm has a market cap of £14.39 million and a P/E ratio of 31.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 131.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 131.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.84, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 12.38.
Caledonian Trust Company Profile (LON:CNN)
Featured Stories
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Caledonian Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonian Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.