Caledonian Trust (LON:CNN) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of Caledonian Trust PLC (LON:CNN – Get Rating) dropped 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 122.10 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 122.10 ($1.61). Approximately 5,775 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 4,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127.50 ($1.68).

The firm has a market cap of £14.39 million and a P/E ratio of 31.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 131.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 131.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.84, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 12.38.

Get Caledonian Trust alerts:

Caledonian Trust Company Profile (LON:CNN)

Caledonian Trust PLC engages in the property investment and development business in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Towngrade Securities plc and changed its name to Caledonian Trust PLC in June 1988. Caledonian Trust PLC was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonian Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonian Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.