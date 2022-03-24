Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Trading Up 5.7%

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.05 and last traded at $13.90. Approximately 1,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 219,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLMT shares. TheStreet upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.85.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $865.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

