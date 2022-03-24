Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) is Presima Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Presima Inc. lowered its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,800 shares during the quarter. Camden Property Trust comprises approximately 5.8% of Presima Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Presima Inc. owned 0.19% of Camden Property Trust worth $34,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 213.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 361.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 39.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.71.

NYSE CPT traded up $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $163.81. 640,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,773. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $107.77 and a 12 month high of $180.37. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 113.70%.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $12,790,536.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $145,474.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,129 shares of company stock valued at $13,993,516 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust (Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.