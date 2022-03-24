Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV) Trading Up 8.1%

Canopy Rivers Inc (CVE:RIV – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.61 and last traded at C$2.53. Approximately 984,044 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 485,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.

The company has a current ratio of 34.09, a quick ratio of 34.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of C$474.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.53.

Get Canopy Rivers alerts:

About Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV)

Canopy Rivers Inc is a public investment firm. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies. It seeks to make minority stakes. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Rivers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Rivers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.