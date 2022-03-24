Cardano Trading Up 38.4% Over Last Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00002605 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion and $3.54 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 38.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.22 or 0.00196134 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001019 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00028590 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00024527 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.10 or 0.00430169 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00058201 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,239,675,267 coins and its circulating supply is 33,713,290,242 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

