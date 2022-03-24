Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Gap Up to $20.17

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.17, but opened at $20.88. Cardiovascular Systems shares last traded at $20.22, with a volume of 1,539 shares traded.

CSII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cardiovascular Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.51. The company has a market cap of $824.16 million, a P/E ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 0.83.

Cardiovascular Systems ( NASDAQ:CSII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $59.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, CFO Jeffrey S. Points bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rhonda J. Robb bought 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.71 per share, with a total value of $29,318.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,567 shares of company stock valued at $121,319 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 17.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 18,578 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 46.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 54,208 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 17,254 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 176.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 88,023 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 38.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 127,256 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 35,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 100,372 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

