Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.3 billion or more, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.36 billion.Celestica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.750 EPS.

NYSE:CLS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.10. 10,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,756. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.26.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Celestica had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

CLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. UBS Group AG increased its position in Celestica by 16.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Celestica by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

