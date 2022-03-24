Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Gap Down to $7.32

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.32, but opened at $7.04. Cellebrite DI shares last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 15 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellebrite DI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.71.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.55.

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLBT. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,353,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,209,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. 19.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. provides digital intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors worldwide. The company offers Cellebrite UFED, a platform for lawfully accessing and collecting digital data; Cellebrite physical analyzer, a digital data examiner; Cellebrite UFED Cloud, a platform that allow to collect, preserve, and analyze public and private-domain, social-media data, instant messaging, file storage, web pages, and other cloud-based content; Cellebrite Frontliner that collects digital evidence in real-time; Cellebrite Responder; and Cellebrite Premium.

