Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Announces Earnings Results

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $0.63 on Thursday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $1.84. The company has a market cap of $38.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 325.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 93,129 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 346.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 448,758 shares during the period. 21.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

