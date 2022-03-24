Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Trading Down 4.8%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $54.52 and last traded at $55.12. 5,393 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,080,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.90.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celsius has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.75 and a beta of 2.06.
In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the third quarter worth $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Celsius by 64.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.
About Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.
