CertiK (CTK) Hits Market Capitalization of $97.58 Million

CertiK (CTK) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 24th. CertiK has a market cap of $97.58 million and $14.11 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for $1.34 or 0.00003054 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CertiK has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00048160 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,081.58 or 0.07007848 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,926.05 or 0.99892726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00044050 BTC.

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK launched on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 72,646,664 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

