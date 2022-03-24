ChainX (PCX) Tops One Day Volume of $941,092.00

ChainX (PCX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 24th. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.69 or 0.00003847 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. ChainX has a market cap of $21.10 million and approximately $941,092.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 12,505,375 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

