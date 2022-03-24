Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.12

Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:CBA – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as high as C$0.14. Champion Bear Resources shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 8,500 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.64 million and a PE ratio of -45.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.12.

Get Champion Bear Resources alerts:

Champion Bear Resources Company Profile (CVE:CBA)

Champion Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primary explores for gold, platinum group metals, copper, polymetallic, tantalum, and REE deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Eagle Rock property consisting of 58 staked claims; and the Plomp Farm property comprising approximately 4,000 acres located in Ontario.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Bear Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Bear Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.