Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.250-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on GTLS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $212.00 to $189.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chart Industries to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Chart Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $189.13.

Chart Industries stock traded up $4.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $177.53. 1,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,909. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $108.29 and a 52-week high of $206.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.96 and its 200 day moving average is $162.42.

Chart Industries ( NASDAQ:GTLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.91 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chart Industries by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 433.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 16,746 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 21,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 14,023 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

