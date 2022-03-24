ChatCoin Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last Week (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 24th. ChatCoin has a market cap of $824,963.11 and approximately $128,389.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,971.67 or 1.00026757 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00066912 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00023878 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001950 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00014331 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

