Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.47

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.47 and traded as high as C$8.20. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at C$8.11, with a volume of 126,143 shares traded.

CHE.UN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.46.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$845.25 million and a PE ratio of -3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 316.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.47.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

