Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Trading Down 5.7%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.77 and last traded at $6.96. 41,707 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,936,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Chindata Group ( NASDAQ:CD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. Chindata Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 3.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CD. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Chindata Group by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,840,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,480,000 after buying an additional 499,395 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 16.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

