Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI) Trading Down 43.3%

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHYI – Get Rating) traded down 43.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.71. 235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04.

Chykingyoung Investment Development Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHYI)

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings, Inc is a retail company, which engages in providing luxury skin care products from the Dead Sea. The firm focuses on biotechnological developments of the healthcare maintenance system. The company was founded on February 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

