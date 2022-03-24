Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,506,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,872 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Citigroup worth $151,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Citigroup by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Citigroup by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,445,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,690,068. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.27. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $111.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.14.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

