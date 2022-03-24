Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.850-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. Clarivate has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.58.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $560.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.48 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays cut Clarivate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Clarivate from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarivate currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.63.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $226,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLVT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter valued at $40,583,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Clarivate by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,200,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,107,000 after buying an additional 572,516 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Clarivate by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 259,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after buying an additional 129,628 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Clarivate by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 677,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,924,000 after buying an additional 112,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new position in Clarivate during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,237,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

