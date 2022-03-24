Clarkson (LON:CKN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,681.80

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,681.80 ($48.47) and traded as high as GBX 3,760 ($49.50). Clarkson shares last traded at GBX 3,760 ($49.50), with a volume of 34,079 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CKN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Clarkson from GBX 4,132 ($54.40) to GBX 3,665 ($48.25) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,470 ($58.85) price target on shares of Clarkson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarkson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,090.71 ($53.85).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,404.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,681.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 57 ($0.75) per share. This is a boost from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $27.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.81%.

About Clarkson (LON:CKN)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

