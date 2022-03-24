CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of CleanTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAQ – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05. 280,404 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 383% from the average session volume of 58,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $14,941,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $13,902,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $13,135,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $11,420,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $10,159,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

