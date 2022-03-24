ClinTex CTi Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CTI) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. ClinTex CTi has a total market cap of $2.99 million and $259,860.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ClinTex CTi Coin Profile

CTI is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 124,445,175 coins. The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io . The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

