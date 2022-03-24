Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Shares Down 5%

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) dropped 5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $86.28 and last traded at $86.60. Approximately 2,714 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 180,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.16.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.72. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $856.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 167.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 600,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,417,000 after acquiring an additional 375,704 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,040,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 453,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,366,000 after acquiring an additional 263,460 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,766,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,766,000 after purchasing an additional 244,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,691,000. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.