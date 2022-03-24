Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.78

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.78 and last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 36745 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.04.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 353,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,687,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,736,000 after purchasing an additional 429,017 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 29,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.