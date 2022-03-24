Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Up 5.9%

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) shot up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.06 and last traded at $11.02. 28,393 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,518,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

Several research firms have commented on BVN. TheStreet raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.10 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.07.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $253.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BVN. Compass Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 16,109 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.