Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Sets New 12-Month High at $91.43

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $91.43 and last traded at $91.41, with a volume of 1462498 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.94.

ED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.73.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.08%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 193 shares of company stock worth $16,622 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ED. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Emfo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 217.4% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.