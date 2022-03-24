Convex Finance Price Tops $22.58 on Major Exchanges (CVX)

Convex Finance (CVX) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Convex Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $22.58 or 0.00051491 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.24 billion and approximately $19.88 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00048190 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,074.19 or 0.07011102 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,916.28 or 1.00156828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00044003 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 86,951,774 coins and its circulating supply is 54,941,730 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

