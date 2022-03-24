Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CNVY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Convey Holding Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Convey Holding Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Convey Holding Parent from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

CNVY traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,993. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.25. Convey Holding Parent has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Convey Holding Parent ( NYSE:CNVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Convey Holding Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 0.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,263,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,012,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,259,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,393,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

