Corner Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:COOL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.77

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.77 and traded as high as $9.81. Corner Growth Acquisition shares last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 774 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the third quarter worth $146,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

