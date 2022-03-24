Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Hixon Zuercher LLC

Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,423 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 4.1% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,313,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,444,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 148.8% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 132.4% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 48,188 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.89.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ COST traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $558.11. 1,597,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,734. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $518.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $509.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $337.27 and a 1-year high of $571.49. The firm has a market cap of $247.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

