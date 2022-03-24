Covalent 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.68 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CQT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. One Covalent coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000778 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Covalent has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. Covalent has a market cap of $87.31 million and $3.68 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00048027 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,130.87 or 0.07114485 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,953.76 or 0.99879109 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00044986 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars.

