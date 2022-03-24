Credits Price Reaches $0.0335 on Exchanges (CS)

Credits (CS) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0335 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Credits has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a total market capitalization of $7.49 million and approximately $84,296.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Credits Coin Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

