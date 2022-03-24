Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Croda International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of COIHY opened at $49.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98. Croda International has a 12 month low of $43.44 and a 12 month high of $71.42.

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

